Topic: 10/10/15 Episode: Snowmobiling in MN.
10/10/15 Episode: Snowmobiling in MN.
October 12, 2015, 01:05:55 PM »
10/10/15 Episode Snowmobiling in MN.
Interview with Terry Huchinson, President of MN United Snowmobile Association (MnUSA)
Resources: MnUSA website:
www.mnsnowmobiler.org
Events: Sat 10/17-Sun 10/18/2015 Winter Sports Show within the Remodeling Show, Minneapolis Convention Center,
http://www.mediamaxevents.com/minneapolis-home-show/
Bring an item for the Food Shelter and get FREE Admission
Fri 10/23-Sun 10/25/15 MnUSA Annual Meeting and Fall Workshop, Park Plaza Hotel Bloomington
http://mnsnowmobiler.org/index.php?pageid=783
For Energy Drinks on-the-go & more Shop at
www.naseema.buyygy.com
or
www.naseema.youngevity.com
