Author Topic: 10/10/15 Episode: Snowmobiling in MN.  (Read 1231 times)

10/10/15 Episode: Snowmobiling in MN.
 8)   10/10/15 Episode Snowmobiling in MN.
Interview with Terry Huchinson, President of MN United Snowmobile Association (MnUSA)
Resources: MnUSA website: www.mnsnowmobiler.org
Events: Sat 10/17-Sun 10/18/2015 Winter Sports Show within the Remodeling Show, Minneapolis Convention Center, http://www.mediamaxevents.com/minneapolis-home-show/  Bring an item for the Food Shelter and get FREE Admission
Fri 10/23-Sun 10/25/15 MnUSA Annual Meeting and Fall Workshop, Park Plaza Hotel Bloomington    http://mnsnowmobiler.org/index.php?pageid=783
