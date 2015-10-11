Gene and Chris present a return appearance by Don Ecker, host of the real “Dark Matters” radio show (accept no substitutes!) to discuss the mysteries of Mars in light of the recent announcement of the discovery of flowing water on the red planet. The discussion includes the legend of the Martian canals, the face on Mars, and the possibilities of an ancient civilization, or even a present-day civilization perhaps hidden below the surface. There will also be talk of lunar mysteries and the possible existence of a secret space program . You’ll hear Don’s answers to questions from our listeners.