Hey BB, make sure to review Yada's statement in context before making any life decisions here. Yahowah is very clear that in order to enter into his family, you MUST be circumcised and you MUST attempt to get male children under your roof circumcised in order for you and them to participate in Pesach. I suggest you research Yah's 5 terms and conditions thoroughly.



Yada's remark about those who desire to know Yah most likely being accepted is in the context of those who absolutely cannot observe the Mowed Miqura, but prepare themselves by observing and coming to yada Yah's 5 terms and conditions and his covenant. This only comes though diligent study and personal desire.



If you have the ability to observe circumcision and the ability to observe ALL seven steps while there is time, it says a great deal about your heart if you make every effort to observe them the way Yah prescribes. Nobody is perfect and we aren't expected to follow the instructions beyond our means, but there are guidelines laid out for us to be adopted into the family of the one true elohym, and he expects us to be familiar with those instructions and to try to understand why he placed them there.



A good place to start becoming familiar with what exactly Yah says on the matter would be anintroductiontogod.com



If you're truly interested in a relationship with Yah, then be sure to dig in BEYOND Yada's words. One of the greatest rewards of this relationship is spending actual time with dad, which is accomplished through studying his dabar (word). If you would like help figuring out how to do that, then please don't hesitate to ask. No questions are off limits.