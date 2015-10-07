« previous next »
Author Topic: Circumcision and the Miqra  (Read 1778 times)

Circumcision and the Miqra
« on: October 07, 2015, 09:01:04 AM »
Yada,  I heard you yesterday about people who do not adhere to the miqra in whole or part.  You stated that as long as they desire to know Yah they will most likely be accepted.  Do you think that it also applies to circumcision?  It sounds a lot like faith, so long as you believe you will be accepted into heaven. 
My personal thoughts is observing Passover / Pesach would be sufficient.  Abraham, Moshe and the Exodus out of Egypt, and Yahoshua all set the example.
Thanks/BB


Re: Circumcision and the Miqra
« Reply #1 on: October 07, 2015, 10:42:59 AM »
I think you have to enter the covenant thru Pesach Matsah and Bikruwym the first time and that is the one that counts..Adhering yearly is good but Yahowsha has already done the work and you have accepted his gift for all time. Look forward to Yadas reply

Re: Circumcision and the Miqra
« Reply #2 on: October 07, 2015, 12:37:59 PM »
Hey BB, make sure to review Yada's statement in context before making any life decisions here. Yahowah is very clear that in order to enter into his family, you MUST be circumcised and you MUST attempt to get male children under your roof circumcised in order for you and them to participate in Pesach. I suggest you research Yah's 5 terms and conditions thoroughly.

Yada's remark about those who desire to know Yah most likely being accepted is in the context of those who absolutely cannot observe the Mowed Miqura, but prepare themselves by observing and coming to yada Yah's 5 terms and conditions and his covenant. This only comes though diligent study and personal desire.

If you have the ability to observe circumcision and the ability to observe ALL seven steps while there is time, it says a great deal about your heart if you make every effort to observe them the way Yah prescribes. Nobody is perfect and we aren't expected to follow the instructions beyond our means, but there are guidelines laid out for us to be adopted into the family of the one true elohym, and he expects us to be familiar with those instructions and to try to understand why he placed them there. 

A good place to start becoming familiar with what exactly Yah says on the matter would be anintroductiontogod.com

If you're truly interested in a relationship with Yah, then be sure to dig in BEYOND Yada's words. One of the greatest rewards of this relationship is spending actual time with dad, which is accomplished through studying his dabar (word). If you would like help figuring out how to do that, then please don't hesitate to ask. No questions are off limits.
