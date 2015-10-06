Please
Author
Topic: Freedom I.Q Quiz - How High Is Your Freedom I.Q.? (Read 1077 times)
Freedom I.Q Quiz - How High Is Your Freedom I.Q.?
Take the quiz at
http://www.FreedomUniversity.org/Freedom-IQ-Quiz.html
* Note: Most people here already have a good understanding on the principles of freedom. This quiz is a good tool to send to others you may be trying to reach. Many of the core principles of liberty and justice that build a free society are here that we can all generally agree on.
Re: Freedom I.Q Quiz - How High Is Your Freedom I.Q.?
That's an interesting exercise. Made me really consider my own opinion vs. facts and knowledge. A couple of the questions are more subject to opinion than facts, skewing the score a bit, but I would definitely recommend this little quiz.
