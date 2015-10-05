MONDAY - OCTOBER 5, 2015:

TUESDAY - OCTOBER 6, 2015:

WEDNESDAY - OCTOBER 7, 2015:

THURSDAY - OCTOBER 8, 2015: World Sight Day Show Special

FRIDAY - OCTOBER 9, 2015: Natural Mental Health Day – Rebroadcast Special

of The Constitutional Alliance joins to discuss how our freedoms are being stolen through the use of biometric ID systems. The Constitutional Alliance also strongly believes that Agenda 21is a severe threat to the principles and philosophy of ree people and of the Constitutional Alliance.Computer security and privacy specialist,, joins The Power Hour to discuss cybersecurity and how your data is everywhere and under surveillance right now as we speak.Bruce is the author of Data and Goliath: The Hidden Battles to Capture Your Data and Control Your World which is about surveillance, both government and corporate. It's an exploration in three parts: what's happening, why it matters, and what to do about it.With nearly four decades of experience in the financial industry,, author of the Straight Money Analysis Newsletter joins The Power hour to give his forecast on the ever-changing financial environment. Make sure to join in for today’s discussion and the special offer Joseph Meyer has for Power Hour listeners!discusses the Anti-Vaccine Movement and why vaccinations are unnecessary and bad for your health. Dr. Wolfson believes that the real causes of diseases are poor nutrition and toxins.Founders of Silver Botanicals,, join The Power Hour to discuss their product formulations which use true-colloidal nanosilver and essential oil blends. Silver Botanicals employ both these ingredients synergistically, along with other natural ingredients, to produce extremely effective products. "It was our appreciation of colloidal silver and essential oils that eventually lead to the realization of Silver Botanicals' products."will be joining to share a very exciting new way to save gold with KaratBars.will join TPH to discuss the many benefits of Coconut Oil, including keeping your eyes healthy as discussed in his brand new book “Stop Vision Loss Now” Prevent and Heal Cataracts, Glaucoma, Macular Degeneration, and Other Common Eye Disorders, which is now available at The Power Mall.Board-certified ophthalmologisteducates on the connection between eye problems and overall body health. Dr. Abel will cover a large variety of eye disorders and will explain the effects of certain disease and drugs on those and other bodily conditions; as well as natural support and treatment with vitamins, supplements and herbs - perhaps to prevent and reverse major vision disorders. The eye is a window into the whole body. Healthy vision depends on lifestyle and dietary choices., executive director of the International Coalition for Drug Awareness joins today to discuss the dangers of SSRI drugs ((Specific Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors). Ann has been has been researching, writing, and lecturing about serotonergic medications since 1990. And since 1992 has been testifying in court cases involving antidepressants & the newer atypical antipsychotics in both the US & Canada.joins today to talk about the pharmaceutical industry's detrimental impact on the public and the rise in psychotropic drug use (especially in children).Sometimes something so simple can change lives and in this case, lithium orotate just may be one of those things!shares what this natural, organic mineral does for our bodies and how it makes life better by just giving our body this supplement. Dr. Millar is a retired Chiropractor who has spent the last 3 years writing two books on the topic of a nutritional breakthrough for PTSD, Depression, Traumatic Brain Injury, suicide and Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Millar was called to this mission by his personal experience suffering with bipolar disorder for many years until he found a nutritional solution for bipolar disorder and he is here today to share his story and inspire others who may be stuck in the spin cycle of pharmaceutical drugs.You can purchase Lithium Orotate by calling ThePowerMall.com at 877-817-98291-855-995-6923 - International Callers: 00+ 1+ 612-465-7370