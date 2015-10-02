We present Bryan Chaffin, co-founder and co-publisher of The Mac Observer. His bill of fare includes the curious decision of iFixit.com to post a teardown report of a prerelease Apple TV that they received as part of Apple’s developer program, which resulted in the loss of their membership. Bryan will also talk about Amazon’s decision to stop carrying the Apple TV and Google Chromecast after releasing a new Fire TV set-top box. Other topics include the iPad Pro and Apple Music, where Gene explains why he has decided not to continue his membership.



You’ll also hear from Kirk McElhearn, Macworld’s “iTunes Guy,” who will also discuss iFixit.com’s controversial move with their Apple TV. Gene will expand on his Apple Music decision, and Kirk will explain why, after suggesting he’d rather stick with an iPhone 5s, he decided to buy an iPhone 6s despite the uncomfortably larger size. Kirk and Gene also talk about the emissions problems that impact many Volkswagen’s equipped with diesel engines, and whether Kirk’s Seat Ibiza, a VW-built car, may be impacted.