Longtime Pennsylvania field investigator/author Stan Gordon returns to The Paracast. Stan is a low-key, unassuming guy who has been in the trenches for well over 50 years and is one of this country’s most experienced paranormal/UFO/crypto investigators. He has been researching UFO sightings, Bigfoot encounters, and other mysterious events in Pennsylvania since 1959, and since then, he has been involved with the investigation of thousands of unusual incidents. He’ll talk about his newest book, “Astonishing Encounters: Pennsylvania’s Unknown Creatures (Casebook 3),” which is filled with many inexplicable reports — some literally beyond belief.

Modify message

