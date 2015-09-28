Power Hour Guest Schedule for the Week of SEPTEMBER 28 - OCTOBER 2, 2015MONDAY - SEPTEMBER 28, 2015:
Whistle-blower RICHARD GROVE and writer-producer PAUL VERGE join to discuss technocracy and mass surveillance.
Website: http://www.tragedyandhope.com TUESDAY - SEPTEMBER 29, 2015:
DAVID KRIEGER returns to The Power Hour to provide the latest information to expose what the banking/mortgage thieves are up to.
Website: http://cloudedtitlesblog.com
Author RAYMOND FRANCIS joins to discuss health and disease in a way that is so simple and clear it will give listeners the power to both prevent and reverse disease.WEDNESDAY - SEPTEMBER 30, 2015:
Joining today is STEPHEN CASE who is involved in marketing, education, and product formulation of Strauss Naturals. Many new drugs are actually purified compounds extracted from whole plants. Experience is now showing that purified chemicals from plant extracts do not necessarily provide all the benefits of the whole plant, and especially of whole plants in specific combinations, which is the specialty of the Strauss Herb Company.
TOM DeWEESE, founder and director of the American Policy Center will share their vast knowledge of AGENDA 21. Tom DeWeese is one of the nation's leading advocates of individual liberty, free enterprise, private property rights, personal privacy, back-to-basics education, and American sovereignty and independence.
Website: https://americanpolicy.orgTHURSDAY - OCTOBER 1, 2015:
Learning about our health, what is good and what is bad, has had a lot to do with the research and life of DR. SHERRY ROGERS through her shows and her many books. She joins The Power Hour today with her monthly tips and insights that we all take to heart. Become your own health advocate!
Joining today is ROBYN and GEOFF RANDOLPH to discuss timeless information taking you to the root of healthy eating using Intermittent Fasting, Intuitive Eating and Raw Food Cuisine for life changing results.
Website: http://purehealthyway.com FRIDAY - OCTOBER 2, 2015: FEEL GOOD FRIDAY With Joyce and Josh!
Joining today is BRIAN RICHARDS of SaunaSpace. SaunaSpace was created to develop innovative solutions to the demand for quality near infrared sauna products. They began building their saunas after the first-hand experience of the healing power of sauna therapy. They are professional grade, USA made!
Website: http://saunaspace.com
Explorers AARON JUDKINS and BRUCE HALL join The Power Hour to discuss some of their findings throughout their travels. Aaron and Bruce were explorers for the new film “FINDING NOAH” which is going to theaters across the country on Oct. 8th.
Websites: http://www.aaronjudkins.com
