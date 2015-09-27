« previous next »
Thank you

September 27, 2015, 09:43:21 AM
I am 73 years old and 7 years ago I was in bad shape many joints in pain I started a search for help first through the medical web sites with no help only saying the same thing as the doctors. Then moving on to natural healing and learned a little but still not well. Then I heard your tapes and started your protocol the changes were amazing. I had a list of ailments to long to put in this forum and all have dissipated. Some that even surprised me things like regrowing 1/4 inch in height and dry cracked heels cured. The only wish is that you could setup a distribution point here in the Dominican Republic so people could get your products here.


