By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy." -Martin Luther King Jr.
Just this week, I returned home from our tour in the great state of Texas. Hot though it was (96 degrees), it was great to be a part of the great battle between good and evil, for we all know who wins the end game (James 1:22-25).
I have also seen that much has been sacrificed on the behalf of this country to turn in the day of battle when we should stand up and fight (Psalm 78:9) and fighting we are (Zechariah 4:6)!
While I have seen these things, there is this one thing I do know, for my Father is not a respecter of persons (Romans 2:11), what God did for less than 3 % of America's population along with 13 colonies and 56 signers during the revolutionary war, He will do for us if we are willing to respond to the call and command (Isaiah 1:19-20; Exodus 23:20-33)!
On a national front this past week, we had ample opportunity to see what real leadership looks and acts like. These are the kinds of leaders who are not diplomatic, which is seduction in another guise, nor are they compromisers, which is two people getting to together to sit and agree on what they both know is wrong. In America, it is not hard to identify what a real leader looks and acts like (Matthew 7:16) because the state-controlled media
(Isaiah 5:20) is right there to help you identify who they are by attacking them at every rightful step
(Matthew 5:10)!
In America, we should know that the real task of a leader is to bring the people from where they are, and where they have been, to where they rightfully ought to be (Jeremiah 6:16). That is, if they can make out the difference between right and the wrong.
For example: If there were a coach in America that were to lose game after game, week after week, and year after year, the way the corrupt politicians are with America's blood-bought freedoms, what do you suppose the American people would with that coach? They would fire that coach and replace him as soon as possible, and rightly so. How much more concerning the reality of life, rather than a game?
Of course, that is what the American people are attempting to do today with establishment politicians and their corruption. People are sick and tired of being sick and tired; tired of being lied too, manipulated, conned, coerced, and even extorted.
So what is needed? Real leaders
!
The way this is being done today is that real leaders (Not paper tigers, not them that hide behind a microphone and no more, not them that are concerned about the approbation of men or about their own reputations Philippians 2:7) are beginning to stand up for the unpopular truth against popular error. And I thank God for it.
As President Benjamin Harrison said:
"The Law, the will of the majority expressed in orderly, constitutional methods, is the only King to which we bow."
Leaders know that:
- You do not ask the devil for permission to obey God (Luke 10:19).
- You do not take counsel from your fears (2 Timothy 1:7).
- You are not called to lead up the consensus but rather to be a molder of consensus (Matthew 7:14; John 6).
- That where the battle rages, there loyalty is proved, and that you are to be steady on all fronts (Isaiah 50:7).
- To support and to practice right principles that the end result will never be the wrong results (Isaiah 40:.
America needs strong confident leaders (Proverbs 14:26), who are righteous and bold as lions (Proverbs 28:1).
The greatest leaders are always the best followers, the followers of Jesus Christ (John 14:6; 1 Corinthians 11:1).
America needs to know that God is willing to give us what we are willing to fight for
(1 Timothy 6:12; Romans 1:16).
