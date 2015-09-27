With guest co-host Curtis Collins, one of our favorite and one of the most prolific authors of paranormal books, Nick Redfern, returns to The Paracast. He discusses two of his latest books, "Bloodline of the Gods: Unravel the Mystery of the Human Blood Type to Reveal the Aliens Among Us" and "Men in Black: Personal Stories & Eerie Adventures." The focus of the first is whether some humans, presumably those with Rh negative blood types, may be descended from an advanced race of extraterrestrials. The second covers more compelling reports of those strangely-garbed individuals sometimes seen in connection with UFO sightings. As usual, we'll be posing questions asked by our listeners in our forums.