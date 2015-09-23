Yes, religious freedom barely struggled to life as the last of the State churches were disestablished , but already, Rome was launching its attack -- the weapon being, the hordes of its followers, the "huddled masses" forever after celebrated by the communist poet and invoked by mass immigration proponents to this day...



The Romanist hordes haven't quit, now they come from Latin America.

To myself, the Roman Catholic Church organization IS "the Roman Cult."

I see a good number of Catholic people waking up and realizing this as the Most High calls:



COME OUT OF HER MY PEOPLE!



The True Church is CHRIST AND YOU.

That's it.

church = ekklesia = Assembly -- a called assembly, such as the Greek democratic assemblies.

Not some organization with corporations and hierarchies and ranks and positions and assets (and assets and assets).

It need not even have a name or a regular location. It simply means a group of people MEETING WITH CHRIST, THE ANOINTED.



Everything else calling itself "the Church" is of man, and/or the devil.

You cannot "clean up" or "reform" Babylon, so forget it.

Any "profoundly good" reforms her pontiffs make are in the interest of making the organization a more efficient weapon of domination and subjugation of the world for their father (who is not my Father).



COME OUT OF HER, to safety.



The blind trust and the willingness to let this institution get away with literally anything, so long as it acts sorry (sorry it got caught) and makes gestures of "cleaning things up" is no less than delusion and idolatry. Some Catholics are under this spirit, but not all of them by a long shot. The latter are the ones I'm addressing. It is time, they are well prepared, and they have ears to hear.



COME OUT OF HER, while you still have time.



"as much as we may hate the sins of former Popes we must be careful not to let the past contaminate the future."



Indeed - yet the author insists in chaining herself to the past in the form of an institution which, not only figuratively but quite literally, IS THE PAST. It IS its monuments, massive property holdings , and wealth. It IS its claims to "unbroken apostolic successions" and alleged divinely established hierarchy and the like. It IS its pious frauds that built its false credibility, numbers, and wealth, from all the fake relics to false miracle tales to forgeries such as the Donation of Constantine or the False Decretals. THE PAST (Rome's version) is where Rome builds her foundational claims to total authority. You cannot associate to an organization that is ALL ABOUT THE PAST, yet in the same breath claim the past is unimportant, and "it's over, move on."





As Christians we are called to forgive and to help those who are struggling with sin. .... It’s the same way with the Church.





No, because what you call "the Church" is an organizational hierarchy, and its property. There is no corporate forgiveness for organizations or assets held by them. Individuals sin, and individuals must repent (turn from sin) and then ask forgiveness.

Any of the representatives of RCC is free to repent and turn to God but that would entail (like the "rich young ruler") leaving behind that which they most cling to, whether it be their rank and title, their wealth, their vanity and pride at being part in such a large and strong worldly organization, their idols (all the things and persons, living or dead, whom they worship other than the living God), or THEIR OWN FEAR AND LACK OF FAITH IN GOD that causes them to not discern the true Body of Christ -- instead, hiding within a worldly political organization with a visible, sinning (and so far, unrepentant) human "instead-of-Christ" at its helm.





" difficult corrections it has made and is making in its administration of the Global Estate Trust....."



This is beginning to sound like another NESARA type tale of how some organization of White Knights is about to save us. YOU HAD BETTER TRUST IN CHRIST TO SAVE YOU.

