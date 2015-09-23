Isn't it amazing that a country founded on religious AND CONTRACT freedom can't meet either identifiers?
Not sure what year the catholic people were made aware of this but, there is a video from the catholic cable channel show called, "The Catholic Investigation Agency(CIA)" that investigated the church's Trust funds being used to fund ACORN. The video is titled, "Have You Given To ACORN Lately", and it alerted the congregation about how their tithes were being used to destroy life and liberty across the world by-way-of supporting the evil nature of the federal governments of the war criminal nations across the world.
I would like to also offer some insights brought to us from Anna von Reitz and the American people struggling to bring the Spirit of Truth(Messiah) and liberty back to the forefront here at home. Could this be why the establishment had to repeal the Smith-Mundt Act of 1948?
""Is it possible that Francis is an Argentinian devotee of the “Roman Cult” faction within the Church? Of course. I have already admitted that I might be wrong to place any trust in him. Might be.
As with my erring daughter, I can only look at the fruits. Have her urine tests come out clean? Yes. Has she lived within her meager budget for five years? Yes. Has she developed a new group of friends who are good, decent people? Yes. Has she found new pastimes? Yes. Has she shown a new interest in other people, especially in helping other people? Yes. Step by step, day by day, she appears to be making progress and from an objective perspective, there is reason to hope that this change is real and will last.
Have the last two Popes taken similar objective action to clean up the Church? Yes, they have. Benedict XVI reorganized the Post Master system and that led to a new Universal Postal Union Treaty in 2010. It also led to the initial efforts to enforce the Basel III reforms and to clean up the Vatican Bank. Has Francis continued in this new and profoundly good direction? Yes, he has. He finished the job Benedict started at the Vatican Bank and issued the First Apostolic Letter of July 11, 2013, rewriting the international criminal code and making members of the Bar Associations responsible for their acts and omissions— effectively canceling the privateers licenses they hid behind for over a hundred years. There is cause for hope.
Is there also cause for concern? Do I discount the people’s concern or attack them for it? Have I disagreed that there is cause for concern—even very grave concern? No, of course not.
I am merely standing here four-square and telling them and everyone else that as far as I know and have experienced, the Holy See has taken the right actions with respect to our claims as Americans. They have made prompt and necessary corrections to the banking and legal service organizations. They have upheld the principals of private property. They have upheld the sanctity of life. And these fruits are good.
Now there are rumors of the Pope “rewriting” the Ten Commandments and allowing adultery. Would that be a Red Flag? Yes, it would. It would clearly indicate that the Holy See was accepting the Satanic practice of “sex as sacrament” and would be more than sufficient reason for over a billion Catholics to revolt against the authority of the Pope. I have faith in human conscience and common sense and the Holy Spirit to recognize and overcome any such error on the part of any man, including if this is true — a very BIG “IF” Pope Francis were to embrace such an error. There is also rumor that he will favor an environmental policy amounting to tree worship. If so, this would also be a Red Flag.
We must always remember that the Church is made up of living and breathing people who are subject to every possible error. And even though the Holy See has made good progress over the last few years toward honoring its commitments as a Trustee and cleaning up the fraud and criminality— just like the parent of a recovering addict— we must be on our toes, must keep our eyes open, must walk forward with faith so far as faith is justified by action, but not be blind or take continued progress for granted.
Those both within and outside the confines of the Holy See must watch and guard its progress and stand ready to call “Foul!” on any backsliding or perversion. We must also keep sharp eyes on the Italian government, which holds the Lateran Treaty over the Holy See’s head, and could conceivably pressure the Pope.
That said, Francis is on the record as desiring “a poor church” centered on serving the poor and embracing the hopeless. He has taken the name of “Francis” and proclaimed it to be in honor of St. Francis of Assisi— which is a philosophy diametrically opposed to the venality and self-service that is the hallmark of Mystery Babylon.
And as long as I am commenting on all this, I will say that it is to our benefit and a service to Mankind to applaud the Holy See for making desired and desirable changes, and not whip and beat it for former sins. As much as we may hate the sins of former Popes we must be careful not to let the past contaminate the future. As Christians we are called to forgive and to help those who are struggling with sin. This applies not just to individual people, but to the entire group of people we call the Church. The Church needs our encouragement and support to do what is right, not our criticism and bad faith and reluctance to stand beside it because of former sins.
Imagine where our daughter would be, if her Father and I had not stood by her in her efforts to overcome morbid obesity, drug and alcohol addiction, and everything else standing in her way? What if we had said, “You are a worthless addict and will never be anything else!” —-? Then she still might have made the change in her life, but we would have lost her forever. And it would have been an even harder struggle for her. The lack of our support and love might have caused her effort to fail, and she might have slid right back into the old patterns of depravity. It’s the same way with the Church.
We must walk forward with faith justified by action by the Church. We must support the Holy See in like measure for all the things it does that are right, and applaud those difficult corrections it has made and is making in its administration of the Global Estate Trust.
Now one final comment and I do hope it is the final comment called for on this subject, when a person says they are a “dog catcher” everyone has a good idea what that means. When one says, “private attorney for the Pope” the meaning is not so clear. Most people think of an “attorney” in the general sense of the word, like a family attorney who handles all your individual legal work, but in fact, an attorney more often has a specific mission related to the disposition of property interests. It is the job of an attorney to make sure that both public and private trusts are being properly administered.
Our public and private trusts in America have been grossly abused and my mission both as a Post Master and as a private attorney for the Pope is limited to doing two things: (1) document the crimes being committed against Americans by the banks, governmental services corporations, American Bar Association, IRS, and others; (2) bring redress and remedy by any peaceful means.
This means remedy and redress for us all. It means enforcing the treaties and contracts, including the actual Constitution that we are all owed. It means recognition of our status as a Protected Person. It means freedom and the return of control of our property assets. It means that the Holy See has heard our complaint and judged in our favor and admitted all that we are owed.""
