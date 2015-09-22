Please
Author
Being awake can be isolating. My family and friends are not open to some basic t (Read 1802 times)
JackieNelson
Newbie
Posts: 4
Karma: +1/-0
Being awake can be isolating. My family and friends are not open to some basic t
«
on:
September 22, 2015, 04:30:13 PM
Being awake can be isolating. My family and friends are not open to some basic truths. I'm well educated in the psychology of sociopaths and wrote a book 15 years ago. Am also a Registered Nurse working in Nelson New Zealand. Are there any forum members from this area? Would be great to just speak on the phone or meet in person. Thank you for all your GREAT work Katherine. Thanks, Jackie
fs773
Newbie
Posts: 25
Karma: +5/-15
Re: Being awake can be isolating. My family and friends are not open to some basic t
«
Reply #1 on:
September 23, 2015, 02:57:51 PM
Yes debating most people is a bit like discussing vector spaces with a cockroach
JackieNelson
Newbie
Posts: 4
Karma: +1/-0
Re: Being awake can be isolating. My family and friends are not open to some basic t
«
Reply #2 on:
September 25, 2015, 06:59:26 PM
Many people are awake, it's just a matter of connecting with them. It's pointless to try and shift other people's paradigm because they will not do it unless they are ready. But the good news is that alot of people ARE ready .... and getting more each day. Best, Jackie
