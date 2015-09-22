« previous next »
New Zealand - Nelson Contacts ?

New Zealand - Nelson Contacts ?
September 22, 2015, 04:22:18 PM
Being awake can be isolating. My family don't understand and my friends are not open to some basic truths.  I'm well educated in the psychology of sociopaths and am a Registered Nurse working in Nelson New Zealand.  Are there any forum members from this area?  Would be great to just speak on the phone or meet in person. Thanks,  Jackie


Re: New Zealand - Nelson Contacts ?
September 28, 2015, 04:31:09 PM
Hello Jackie,

I noticed no one has responded to your post. I have two suggestions for you. One is to continue to look for others around you. You may have to do what I did and become a teacher and look for others you can teach about living free and how communities and whole nations can break free of evil's control. You can get an Associate Degree in liberty at freedomuniversity.org at no cost. This could put you in a better position to teach others.

My other suggestion is that I can put you in touch with some of the Freedom University students around the U.S. You can contact me at dean@freedomuniversity.org

Hang in there Jackie,

God bless you and keep you,

Your friend in Christian liberty,

Dean

Re: New Zealand - Nelson Contacts ?
September 29, 2015, 08:30:17 AM
Hi Jackie,

You really need to get in contact with Ron McKenzie of Kingdom Watcher (http://www.kingwatch.co.nz/index.htm).
He is based in Christchurch, New Zealand and his phone number and email is on his site. He is hardcore, awake and a liberty-minded Christian.

- Mark

Re: New Zealand - Nelson Contacts ?
September 30, 2015, 01:36:15 PM
I'm in the Auckland area and feel the same. When I first came here 7 years ago, it was not like it is now. I never thought that homosexual marriage would be adopted in NZ. And the behavior of those in the National party that has been in power all these years is embarrassing to say the least.

Note: the link to the www.kingwatch.co.nz site was really helpful. There is a lot of content I just skimmed particularly about the money system. Which brings to mind the fictional account of a character out of New Zealand who offers a form of digital currency to replace the centeral banks 'fake paper' and what happens to him and everyone around him for trying to get it adopted. There are some web sites about it at tri-oomph.com tri-oomph.net

