I'm in the Auckland area and feel the same. When I first came here 7 years ago, it was not like it is now. I never thought that homosexual marriage would be adopted in NZ. And the behavior of those in the National party that has been in power all these years is embarrassing to say the least.Note: the link to the www.kingwatch.co.nz site was really helpful. There is a lot of content I just skimmed particularly about the money system. Which brings to mind the fictional account of a character out of New Zealand who offers a form of digital currency to replace the centeral banks 'fake paper' and what happens to him and everyone around him for trying to get it adopted. There are some web sites about it at tri-oomph.com tri-oomph.net