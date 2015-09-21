Ventura is expressing a common sentiment.... Face it the Xian Right (which I used to consider myself a member of) hasn't much helped its own cause by clasping its lips firmly to the appendage of the Israel/Wall St/ war machine party, with its totally hypocritical War on (Some) Drugs, Ziofascism/Khazar Supremacism, its closet fags and pedo's semonizing about morality, etc., for 40+years.

Even though I agree homosexuality is destructive and dangerous for those affected, and for society, the Pharisee Xian Right has totally bungled the issue... For one thing trying to federalize it. And for another... being total flippin' hypocrites!

I think that as much as anything is driving social liberalism. To a large extent, it is a backlash. So is the militant atheist movement. In a different context where social conservatives were actually fully Christian and constitutionalists, attitudes might have turned out a lot different .