Author Topic: Jesse Ventura  (Read 4494 times)

Jesse Ventura
« on: September 21, 2015, 01:03:56 PM »
Does anyone else have a hard time listening to Jesse Ventura?  He does not seem to be very educated or informed, and he also knows nothing about liberty.....   He may be a nice guy but he still is a real dumb ass as far as the liberty movement is concerned.   I reallydon't know why Alex has him on.  He aggravates me with his stupidity.


Re: Jesse Ventura
« Reply #1 on: September 21, 2015, 01:47:53 PM »
I have a hard time listening to either of them when they debate and perhaps both Ventura and Alex should stop making blanket statements about religion. 
I think that if they just agreed to disagree on religion and left the topic alone it would make for a better interview with less time wasted.

Re: Jesse Ventura
« Reply #2 on: September 21, 2015, 08:10:35 PM »
Ventura makes no sense.He claims homosexual 'marriage' is a right but then he claims evolution THEORY as factual..well gee Jessie..whats the worst disease possible next to congenital sterility in Darwinism in a mapped genome that says "NOT born homosexual or bestial"? He went on to show his ignorance of the scientific method by thinking absence of evidence is evidence of absence.Guaranteed he doesnt know Gregor Mendel was a monk or a jesuit priest named Lemaitre proposed the big bang theory and Isaac Newton and Max Plank both said God is a certainty.I though his forced atheism type ended at the Berlin wall and the USSR.Maybe Alex can get a mathematician to explain how many zero are in front of the probability of a "simple" cell defying entropy and forming spontaneously.
Re: Jesse Ventura
« Reply #3 on: September 22, 2015, 07:35:24 AM »
Among all of Jones' frequent-guest roster, Ventura is the only one which makes me change da channel. He's just not very interesting.

Re: Jesse Ventura
« Reply #4 on: September 22, 2015, 04:01:03 PM »
The only way to stop it my friend is to make more people aware of what is going on.... the rest will take care of itself.

Re: Jesse Ventura
« Reply #5 on: September 22, 2015, 04:03:18 PM »
Quote from: JulieVee on September 21, 2015, 01:47:53 PM
I have a hard time listening to either of them when they debate and perhaps both Ventura and Alex should stop making blanket statements about religion. 
I think that if they just agreed to disagree on religion and left the topic alone it would make for a better interview with less time wasted.


What show did you listen to?  People disagree on Religion all of the time and that is expected. What you should have noticed were Jesse's new socialist leanings.

Re: Jesse Ventura
« Reply #5 on: September 22, 2015, 04:03:18 PM »

Re: Jesse Ventura
« Reply #6 on: September 22, 2015, 04:05:25 PM »
To marry IS a right.  What arguably is not a right is to have the state marry you.  They should not be in the marriage
business at all....


Quote from: fs773 on September 21, 2015, 08:10:35 PM
Ventura makes no sense.He claims homosexual 'marriage' is a right but then he claims evolution THEORY as factual..well gee Jessie..whats the worst disease possible next to congenital sterility in Darwinism in a mapped genome that says "NOT born homosexual or bestial"? He went on to show his ignorance of the scientific method by thinking absence of evidence is evidence of absence.Guaranteed he doesnt know Gregor Mendel was a monk or a jesuit priest named Lemaitre proposed the big bang theory and Isaac Newton and Max Plank both said God is a certainty.I though his forced atheism type ended at the Berlin wall and the USSR.Maybe Alex can get a mathematician to explain how many zero are in front of the probability of a "simple" cell defying entropy and forming spontaneously.

Re: Jesse Ventura
« Reply #7 on: September 23, 2015, 05:41:18 PM »
Well, they're in the baby-killing business, the gun business, the driving business, the church business, and the child-kidnapping business, so why not the marriage business?

Re: Jesse Ventura
« Reply #8 on: November 06, 2015, 11:54:28 AM »
I'm not pro-Jesuit but this reminds me of the band Lemaitre...... Awesome smart retro-funk-hip hoptronica
May be deep cover vatican assassins but I still dig their music
Re: Jesse Ventura
« Reply #9 on: November 06, 2015, 12:05:34 PM »
Ventura is expressing a common sentiment.... Face it the Xian Right (which I used to consider myself a member of) hasn't much helped its own cause by clasping its lips firmly to the appendage of the Israel/Wall St/ war machine party, with its totally hypocritical War on (Some) Drugs, Ziofascism/Khazar Supremacism, its closet fags and pedo's semonizing about morality, etc., for 40+years.
Even though I agree homosexuality is destructive and dangerous for those affected, and for society, the Pharisee Xian Right has totally bungled the issue... For one thing trying to federalize it. And for another... being total flippin' hypocrites!
I think that as much as anything is driving social liberalism. To a large extent, it is a backlash. So is the militant atheist movement. In a different context where social conservatives were actually fully Christian and constitutionalists, attitudes might have turned out a lot different .
Re: Jesse Ventura
« Reply #10 on: November 15, 2015, 12:25:58 AM »
I've always liked Jesse. Though he's deteriorated as of late with all the commie stuff (hopefully not a full Tarpley mental breakdown). That said, I've never really been a fan of his interviews. He's not really an expert in anything I feel is of value so it just feels like Alex is having one of his mates on for a chat.

As a former governor though, I might be interested in half hour interviews purely discussing the topic of elections and the election system as a whole.
