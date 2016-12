i tuned into the show heard a bit about vacuum packing in a grid down setting, The info i give is on ford tractors or ferguson tractors, I know on the model 8n or 9n they have a vacuum port on the intake to run a surge type milking machines in places that had no power, model t MODEL A ford CARS also had this, kids would run wolf-whistle on these ports, THEY WAS MADE for milking machines