Gene and Chris present Rosemary Ellen Guiley to discuss her book, “Guide to Psychic Power,” which is presented as “a complete, step-by-step guide to developing and using your natural psychic power. Every person is born with natural psychic ability, also called intuition. You can easily improve your psychic power. This comprehensive guide…will show you how.” Guiley is the author of nine encyclopedias and over 50 books. She is an internationally recognized expert in the paranormal and the occult.