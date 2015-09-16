Please
Topic: Chatroom for your listeners needed (Read 2016 times)
Chatroom for your listeners needed
We used to chat in Justin.tv and met many awake people there while listening to your program. Mike R wouldn't have to be involved in it at all but listeners would probably appreciate it. I have some thoughts for quick and easy chatrooms that can be instantly created free.
Anyone interested?
Re: Chatroom for your listeners needed
I'd be very interested, but moderating a room 24/7 might be a challenge.
Re: Chatroom for your listeners needed
Don't cross Riv. I hear a commercial on GCN stating to disagree with the Host. NOT RIV!!!
Disagree with him and he gets MEEEEEEEEEEEEAN, whew, insults and hangs up on you.
