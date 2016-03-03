« previous next »
Say what?   You on heavy meds or drugs or what?

That's what I'm sayin'! You criticize the term "hyper-success", I point out it's simply a natural progression in marketing. Beans!

I was not "criticizing" the term hyper-success (actually you can't criticize a term - only the use of it) - I was merely pointing out his overuse of it.  Like any salesman, he uses buzz words and hyper terms to get the listener (mark?) all excited so they fall for whatever he's selling.  It's a psychological tool one of many he uses.    Watch the videos I posted on how most all MLM marketing is a scam.   It only makes $$ for those at the top.   While he may not exactly be a MLM marketer, he uses many of the same methods.

So how exactly have you gotten rich following his advice?   Or have you?   Otherwise, why are you defending him?

I'm still waiting for him to give any REAL information on making $$ - maybe he just wants you to be "hyper-successful"... at sending it to him!

Oh now today it's "hyper-performance" and a "special edition" - more buzz words to pretend like he's telling us something new or something that isn't already obvious.  Just more baffling everyone with b.s.

The more "social" we get, the more difficult it is to communicate. Maybe if we got "hyper-social"!

I suggest you find something other to do than adding pointless posts to this thread.   Maybe get some help with your meds or drugs?

Even after I spell it out you missed my point, and you therefore assume it's "pointless".

You haven't spelled out squat!  All you've done is post some vague, obtuse comments and terminology ("drumsticks" for example) with little relevance to what I've been posting here as I'm sure most others here would agree.  You'll probably just follow this with another stupid irrelevant post.

I wonder what life experiences you've had that have made you so hostile. If you're ever in Idaho maybe we can have a pizza sometime.

Dealing with mindless comments rather than truly engaging discussions like with you is part of it!    I'm just being passionate in expressing my criticism of this show which I believe is misleading and giving people false hope and empty advice - or as you say "beans"!

S0 how has this show improved your $$ lot in life - if it has at all?
LMAO  O0
Ok, while it seems that humor is lost on the OP, I do agree with him in general about "get rich" gurus and most MLM schemes out there.

I got into MLM once upon a time to sell a really great product line that got me and others real-world benefits. (Yes - a nutrition product line. no- not Youngevity.)
 depending on how the plan is structured, I think selling a real product with real benefits through MLM is a valid business opportunity and some can become really successful at it -- just like any other form of business.
I didn't catch on, mainly because I didn't take it seriously as a business, I just mainly wanted the discount on the products. To this day, I regret not jumping in the business while the company was hot and the market was relatively new.
But anyway, I noticed there was a metastrata (new word?) of super-MLMers who only existed to sell "sales tools" and "motivation" to other MLMers. And while genuine tools (such as emailing programs, innovative scripts, videos that introduce the MLM concept, etc) are needed, an awful lot of that seemed to be superfluous. Every MLM co provides its own training and tools in-house. The super-MLMers who looked to sell "tools" and "training" and "motivation" to any and all MLMers from any and all companies, promising to get them to the "next level."
There is only so much money to be made selling "tools" to other people who are already buying "tools" from their companies and whi are trying to sell "business opportunities" and who are struggling to sometmes maybe sell a product, usually to their friends and family. There is way too much hype, way too much fluff, way too many empty promises, and way too much selling.

Legitimate MLM doesn't sell hopes, hype, fluff, and dreams. It doesn't seek to "get rich by sharing the secret of how to get rich." It takes a product or service that people would actually want, and structures a way for people to get paid finding a market for that product. I would say, too, that a legitimate "business success guru" must at some point, actually help people establish an actual business, and should have something on his resume other than having been a "business success guru."

And, how much "motivation" do people actually need? One of my passions is implementing an actual just and free economy, where people have the resources and can do and build what they want. In such a situation, people would discover their own motivation, would have room to achieve their own preferred level of success, and would not have to desperately buy motivation or promises of success from an Internet guru.
TODAY'S SHOW
"FIVE WAYS TO CREATE WEALTH THAT ACTUALLY WORK!" 
Wow!  Sounds like he's going to give some ACTUAL methods!!
1.  Start your own/build a successful business and then sell it 
2.  Invest in or start a Startup
3.  Employ your skills as a self-employed expert
4.  Invest in/develop real estate
5.  Join/start an investment club.

Just more generalities including this quote:
"Work hard for a few years and then let it happen!"  - Uhhh, say what?

He kept asking his guest if she agreed with what he said.   Do you think she was going to say no?   :))  Or maybe it was he only asked her questions he knew she wouldn't say no to!   She was obviously just a "yes man" he had on.

Once again, he never mentions a call-in number.
