LMAOOk, while it seems that humor is lost on the OP, I do agree with him in general about "get rich" gurus and most MLM schemes out there.I got into MLM once upon a time to sell a really great product line that got me and others real-world benefits. (Yes - a nutrition product line. no- not Youngevity.)depending on how the plan is structured, I think selling a real product with real benefits through MLM is a valid business opportunity and some can become really successful at it -- just like any other form of business.I didn't catch on, mainly because I didn't take it seriously as a business, I just mainly wanted the discount on the products. To this day, I regret not jumping in the business while the company was hot and the market was relatively new.But anyway, I noticed there was a metastrata (new word?) of super-MLMers who only existed to sell "sales tools" and "motivation" to other MLMers. And while genuine tools (such as emailing programs, innovative scripts, videos that introduce the MLM concept, etc) are needed, an awful lot of that seemed to be superfluous. Every MLM co provides its own training and tools in-house. The super-MLMers who looked to sell "tools" and "training" and "motivation" to any and all MLMers from any and all companies, promising to get them to the "next level."There is only so much money to be made selling "tools" to other people who are already buying "tools" from their companies and whi are trying to sell "business opportunities" and who are struggling to sometmes maybe sell a product, usually to their friends and family. There is way too much hype, way too much fluff, way too many empty promises, and way too much selling.Legitimate MLM doesn't sell hopes, hype, fluff, and dreams. It doesn't seek to "get rich by sharing the secret of how to get rich." It takes a product or service that people would actually want, and structures a way for people to get paid finding a market for that product. I would say, too, that a legitimate "business success guru" must at some point, actually help people establish an actual business, and should have something on his resume other than having been a "business success guru."And, how much "motivation" do people actually need? One of my passions is implementing an actual just and free economy, where people have the resources and can do and build what they want. In such a situation, people would discover their own motivation, would have room to achieve their own preferred level of success, and would not have to desperately buy motivation or promises of success from an Internet guru.