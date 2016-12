Again, I still would like for him to invite any who have actually made $$ because of his advice call in and explain how they did it. How about you BNW? How have you made a fortune using his blather?



Another thing I'll say about his show, is that the ideas and principles he expounds upon are so really pretty obvious that anyone with 1/2 a brain should already know them. He's not really telling you anything that you shouldn't already know (or can figure out on your own) if you already have the basic knowledge, drive, and attitude to be successful. Those that have a need for someone like DF to coach or prod them along to success probably are likely going to have a tough time achieving it! You're either born with a desire and ability to be successful or you have the basic intelligence so that necessity or circumstances force you to work for it. That's life in general - it's not a level playing field.