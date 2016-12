My body, my health, my mind, my energy, my creativity, and productivity, and even my marriage, are radically transforming in a wonderful way, as I continue, to not only listen to Dr. Doug's show, but I also take the idea's, thought principles and challenges, and implement them into my daily life.Today I KNOW that I AM, on the Millionaire Road!I am massively grateful for The Millionaire Road Show, and Dr. Doug Firebaugh. Thank you for what you do for so many!Jmanactionwithjackson.com