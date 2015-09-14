This was supposed to be entertaining but the shrill Corbyn bashing is actually quite annoying. I don't agree with the communism and general left-wing malarkey but he does seem like a genuine guy at least. Whereas I actively dislike most of the 'Let's do everything exactly the same' crowd attacking him.



We should have a couple of interesting years though. There's Corbyn, and then the Holyrood elections and EU referendum next year. Assuming we do hold it early. And even then there'll be fall out whatever the referendum result. Either we start the process of leaving - which could take a couple of years leading up to the 2020 general election - or parties like UKIP will gain greater importance as they become the only game in town for those who want out of the EU.



Hopefully the world won't completely self-destruct before then.