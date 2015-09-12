On this week’s all-star episode, we focus on Apple’s September 9th, 2015 media event and the extensive range of product announcements. You’ll learn about the new iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus, and whether the new features are compelling enough. We’ll also cover the new Apple TV set-top box and the new features, including its gaming potential, but why does it lack 4K? Also on the agenda is the iPad Pro, Apple Pencil. Is it maybe a little too close in concept to the Microsoft Surface 3? And what might come when or if Apple introduces a subscription TV service?



On the agenda for this discussion is Josh Centers, Managing Editor for TidBITS, and author of “Take Control of Apple TV” and other titles. You’ll also hear from tech columnist Kirk McElhearn, Macworld’s “iTunes Guy.” Last year, Kirk returned his iPhone 6, and decided to stick with an iPhone 5s. One reason is that he prefers the 4-inch display. So are Apple’s new offerings enough to tempt him, or does the lack of a smaller display remain the deal breaker?