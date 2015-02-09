« previous next »
Author Topic: 9-2-15 show on lithium and email blast missing  (Read 1487 times)

9-2-15 show on lithium and email blast missing
I am not getting the email blast for a month now and you do not even list the current ones on your site. (YES i AM SUBSCRIBED)

My main point is: That I need info about the lithium book from the 9/2/15 show!

Re: 9-2-15 show on lithium and email blast missing
I was also looking for this info! I was listening to this on GCN but it stopped broadcasting and went into a past show regarding fermenting! I never was able to locate the rest of the show or find the podcast! I was very interested and not understanding why it's missing. C:-) :'( :-\

Re: 9-2-15 show on lithium and email blast missing
Hello,
Please email me (Kathryn) at emailblast@thepowerhour.com and I'll take a look at why you are not receiving the Email Blast and I will also send you the show archives for the show with Dr. Millar.

Thank you,
Kathryn @ The Power Hour
