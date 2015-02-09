Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
News:
Back To GCNLive.com
Main
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
GCNLive Community
»
Shows
»
The Power Hour
»
9-2-15 show on lithium and email blast missing
« previous
next »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: 9-2-15 show on lithium and email blast missing (Read 1487 times)
tittiger
Newbie
Posts: 11
Karma: +4/-1
9-2-15 show on lithium and email blast missing
«
on:
September 03, 2015, 05:33:33 PM »
I am not getting the email blast for a month now and you do not even list the current ones on your site. (YES i AM SUBSCRIBED)
My main point is: That I need info about the lithium book from the 9/2/15 show!
Thanks!
«
Last Edit: September 03, 2015, 05:34:27 PM by tittiger
»
ggrammajudy
Newbie
Posts: 1
Karma: +0/-0
Re: 9-2-15 show on lithium and email blast missing
«
Reply #1 on:
September 04, 2015, 03:10:08 PM »
I was also looking for this info! I was listening to this on GCN but it stopped broadcasting and went into a past show regarding fermenting! I never was able to locate the rest of the show or find the podcast! I was very interested and not understanding why it's missing.
powerhourkat
Jr. Member
Posts: 59
Karma: +7/-0
Re: 9-2-15 show on lithium and email blast missing
«
Reply #2 on:
September 28, 2015, 07:31:41 AM »
Hello,
Please email me (Kathryn) at
emailblast@thepowerhour.com
and I'll take a look at why you are not receiving the Email Blast and I will also send you the show archives for the show with Dr. Millar.
Thank you,
Kathryn @ The Power Hour
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
GCNLive Community
»
Shows
»
The Power Hour
»
9-2-15 show on lithium and email blast missing
SMF 2.0.8
|
SMF © 2014
,
Simple Machines
SMFAds
for
Free Forums
Simple Audio Video Embedder
BR Finale
2011 by,
Crip