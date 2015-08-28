By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"Mankind must put an end to war before war puts an end to mankind." John F. Kennedy
Ever since I can remember, there has been war after war and talk of another war: Vietnam, Iran, Libya, Iraq and Afghanistan. As a matter of fact, the United States has been at war almost continually since 1776. America has been in some sort of conflict 214 of the 236 years of its existence. That's 90 percent of our history we've been at war!
There is the Lord's wars and there is man's war. People, more often than not, cannot discern the difference between good and evil, right and wrong, righteous and unrighteous, when it comes to war?
"All the miseries and evils which men suffer from vice, crime, ambition, injustice, oppression, slavery and war, proceed from their despising or neglecting the precepts contained in the Bible." -Noah Webster
I am humored when world leaders talk much of war and, in many cases, have never been to war. I suggest that the people, on a global scale, begin to demand that their representatives who desire war be the first to be sent to war if it is such a noble cause. This is the way the noble men did in the days of old. Furthermore, if it is a noble cause, you can rest assured that the people will rally around to deal with the evil at hand.
Treason Within!
However, wars today are sold to people with no reference to God or His Laws, or the enumerated laws found within our constitution. What wins out is the war the wicked promote through lies and deception, hoping that the people will get behind the war, which they have created (Proverbs 28:4). In fact, in many of these cases, those who promote the wars are playing the victim of an attack that they contrived to set the people at war with their political opposition (Ecclesiastes 1:9).
What's worse is the fact they are so willing to send America's best (America's sons and daughters) in place of themselves to fight in a war they are unwilling to fight in themselves.
"Older men declare war. But it is the youth that must fight and die!" -President Herbert Hoover
Remember, in peace, sons bury their fathers. In war, fathers bury their sons. -Herodotus
George Washington and those who laid our foundations did so through the Revolutionary War (2 Samuel 18:2). They did not promote anything that they were not willing to sacrifice to promote (John 15:13).
It was said, in a eulogy by Henry Lee, that George Washington was "First in War, First in Peace, and First in the Hearts of His Countrymen."
In fact, the summation of the Declaration of Independence
, presented this union of a mutual bond against a mutual enemy and a mutual future.
"And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor."
The best way to win future wars is to prevent them.
In his diary entry, dated February 22, 1756, John Adams wrote:
"Suppose a nation in some distant region should take the Bible for their only law book, and every member should regulate his conduct by the precepts there exhibited! Every member would be obliged in conscience, to temperance, frugality, and industry; to justice, kindness, and charity towards his fellow men; and to piety, love and reverence toward Almighty God...What a Utopia, what a Paradise would this region be."
One thing that aggravates me with people is when they begin to blame the government for unconstitutional wars. The fact is that they are unconstitutional, but I ask you, who is the government?
America, you are the law under God!
"Bear always in mind that a nation ceases to be Republican only when the will of the majority ceases to be the law." -Thomas Jefferson
I have to remind people that the people are the government, and they are the ones who have allowed their representatives (Congress) to send "their kids," in many cases, to fight these unconstitutional wars.
"Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness." -Declaration of Independence
Americans forget so quickly as to who is behind many of these money making, contrived wars and why they go forward.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower warned:
The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting, if at all possible, and that comes through the rule of God's Law
, in order that you can have the desired peace.