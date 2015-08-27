Im my opinion, this sounds like a butthurt caller who got cut off from finishing their point on the air. It is a radio show hosted and run by Mike. Which entitles him to speak his mind as well as cut off or shut down something he does not feel is true, relevant or repetitive. He is a one man show out there on the island. As well he is a human being, prone to changing moods, day to day stress, ect...just like the rest of us. I think if I spent as much time researching the truth about the country we live in, as well as current world events and politics...I would not be a super happy radio host wanting to let people clutter up my show with chemtrails, no plane, insert your favorite well poison here. But hey, this show may not be for you. And at least we are still in a sorta-free-dicto-corporatocracy.Which means at least for the time being you can turn the channel. I don't always agree with Mike, but the thing most people have yet to learn is that we dont always have to agree on every thing, to be on the same team.