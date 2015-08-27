« previous next »
Author Topic: Time to go....  (Read 4717 times)

Time to go....
Just wanted to say I did enjoy the show for while, but certain responses and flat out refusal to acknowledge certain issues leaves me no choice but to stop listening. Don't know what you are but genuine does not appear to be it. Keep railing against Hillary and Israel and while I don't disgree with that, there are just somethings you say that make me go hmmm... aloha
Re: Time to go....
"... aloha"

Toodle-oo, we'll miss you!

Re: Time to go....
Enjoy the kool aid dude.  After listening to the interview he did on the Richie Allen show seems a lot of people share my sentiments. I do notice mike hasn't complained about how he would pay his medical bills lately. That's probably just a coincidence...

Re: Time to go....
Apparently you make the assumption I was disagreeing with you. Such is the inadequacy of these forms of communication. Peace.

Re: Time to go....
You are correct; that was my assumption. if it was wrong then I stand corrected  Peace unto you as well

Re: Time to go....
Im my opinion, this sounds like a butthurt caller who got cut off from finishing their point on the air. It is a radio show hosted and run by Mike. Which entitles him to speak his mind as well as cut off or shut down something he does not feel is true, relevant or repetitive. He is a one man show out there on the island. As well he is a human being, prone to changing moods, day to day stress, ect...just like the rest of us. I think if I spent as much time researching the truth about the country we live in, as well as current world events and politics...I would not be a super happy radio host wanting to let people clutter up my show with chemtrails, no plane, insert your favorite well poison here. But hey, this show may not be for you. And at least we are still in a sorta-free-dicto-corporatocracy.Which means at least for the time being you can turn the channel. I don't always agree with Mike, but  the thing most people have yet to learn is that we dont always have to agree on every thing, to be on the same team.

Re: Time to go....
He may not be complaining about medical bills, but I also dont see him on a professional grade media stage, with star wars background music, make up, lighting..ect ect. Last I checked he wasn't selling higher priced versions of other peoples vitamins and supplements. I think he has a coffee mug and a sticker or something for sale, hardly a big cash cow. Unless I missed something and Mike is the coffee mug king pin, raking in millions  :o Or....even better yet...with all that mug money, Mike actually owns a sky scraper in downtown  Manhattan. He set up his studio set to look like a small room and after the show the Clintons, Bush's and Rockefellers sit around in Mike's lavish decadent penthouse. Sipping expensive wine while lounging on furniture made entirely of 100 dollar bills. Its all an elaborate hoax. Why didnt I see this before... >:( I wonder if Alex has any of that super male vitality left?? :-\

Re: Time to go....
I...I...Im sorry, a crop duster just chemtrailed my neighborhood with sarcasm. I can see the lattice of unformed snarky comments slowly descending. I better log off.

Re: Time to go....
I signed in tonight for the purpose of leaving a snarky comment but couldn't find a reason until I saw you.

Re: Time to go....
Snark away. If I dish it out, I am willing to receive it in return. I do however like to focus on the things that can be proven. A lot of things that are discussed on alt media are simply not true or there is no evidence to back up the theory. I would love to believe in Santa, big foot, ancient alien astronauts and a whole other plethora of topics often presented as fact by some. In the mean time, I focus my attention on issues that impact my life. Those that are real, and that if only in some tiny degree, I can aspire to change. In my opinion, issues like chemtrails distract us from the real problems. For me...I am no longer accepting the things I can not change. I am changing the things I can not accept. Until I do my part to fix this country, for the sake of my children,  I have no time for chasing shadows.

Re: Time to go....
Traf, would you be willing to let us in on your plan? I am one who would assist in whatever way possible.
