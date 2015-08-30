« previous next »
The Paracast — August 30, 2015

Gene Steinberg

    The Paracast — The Gold Standard of Paranormal Radio
The Paracast — August 30, 2015
« on: August 26, 2015, 06:20:20 PM »
Author/UFO researcher/science writer Chris Rutkowski returns to The Paracast to present an update on the latest sightings in Canada, classic cases, “M-File” cases from Manitoba, and responsible speculation about UFOs. Chris was also associated with the Roswell Slides Research Group, which quickly and easily demonstrated that the body in the slides was that of a mummified child and not an extraterrestrial. During this segment, Chris will provide an update into the state of UFO research, the possible impact of their presence and how we’re faring towards finding a solution to the mystery.


Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
