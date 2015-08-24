"Apparently, America has not had enough of crime yet!"



Bradlee Dean, once again, misses the point. I is because I have had enough crime, enough murder of innocent people by prosecutors, DNA analysts faking DNA tests, etc. that I am against the death penalty.



Bradlee Dean thinks just because I am against the death penalty, because it is used to silence innocent victims of the state, that I am in favor of crime. What a twisted mentality Bradlee Dean has.



Further, Bradlee Dean, whose articles are usually peppered with an abundance of Christian scriptures, is showing the true nature of his Christian love.