By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
Soft judges produce hardened criminals! -Bradlee Dean
The Los Angeles Times reports, "State by state, the death penalty is losing ground." They should have just reported that "State by state, the government is advocating murder." These are the same state governments that sanction the murder of innocent children in the womb.
"Last week, in a landmark 4-3 decision, the Connecticut Supreme Court found that the death penalty violates the state's constitutional ban on cruel and unusual punishment, and that abolition must, therefore, extend to everyone. The 11 prisoners on the state's death row, plus a 12th man facing a death sentence, have been spared."
Let me show you cruel and unusual punishment in one such incident concerning those who will live the rest of the natural lives off the backs of the American taxpayer. Joshua A Komisarjevsky and Steven J. Hayes murdered Jennifer Hawke-Petit, along with her two daughters, Hayley, 17, and Michaela, 11.
Komisarjevsky raped the 11-year-old, Michaela. Komisarjevsky, who had photographed the sexual assault of the youth on his cell phone, then provoked Hayes to rape Hawke-Petit.
, then provoked Hayes to rape Hawke-Petit. While Hayes was raping Hawke-Petit on the floor of her living room, Komisarjevsky entered the room announcing that William Petit (the father who was bludgeoned in the head with a baseball bat) had escaped. Hayes then strangled Hawke-Petit, doused her lifeless body and parts of the house, including the daughters' rooms, with gasoline. The daughters, while tied to their beds, had both been doused with gasoline; each had her head covered with a pillowcase. A fire was then ignited, and Hayes and Komisarjevsky fled the scene. Hayley and Michaela both died from smoke inhalation.
William Petit, the sole survivor of the Cheshire home invasion, criticized the majority's decision. "The dissenting justices clearly state how the four members of the majority have disregarded keystones of our governmental structure such as the separation of powers and the role of judicial precedent to reach the decision they hand down today," Petit wrote.
Apparently, America has not had enough of crime yet!
We have heard from the likes of those who pervert the Scriptures that if it is an "eye for an eye," then the world would be blind. Really?
And if any mischief follow, then thou shalt give life for life, Eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot, Burning for burning, wound for wound, stripe for stripe. Exodus 21:23-25
If you do not want to do the time, then do not commit the crime, and if you do, there is the consequence.
In other words, do unto others as ye would that men should do to you, do ye also to them likewise. Luke 6:31
God gave His Law because He loves and we know that love is the fulfilling of the Law (Romans 13:8-14). Love does not allow the sin (crime) to be committed against ourselves or against our neighbors (Leviticus 19:17).
Those who commit the crime of murder are not to be pitied in any sense of the word
. (A police mug
shot of one of the death row inmates in Connecticut has a large smile on his face)
Thine eye shall not pity him, but thou shalt put away the guilt of innocent blood from Israel, that it may go well with thee. Deuteronomy 19:13
When the law is enforced against the crime and criminal (the act is not apart from the actor), it shows that there is a severe consequence for its violation! This discourages crime, it does not encourage it.
Why are people so soft on crime? Is it because crime pays? The correctional institutions make over $65 billion a year. Slave labor anyone?
America has set itself up for the fall by allowing a system which not only indoctrinates and teaches as to how to commit the crime, but also encourages crime.
Americans are taught that you have 3 strikes and you are out. You can commit a crime, but only two crimes. On the third strike, you will be imprisoned for the rest of your life (or for some other predetermined length of time).
This is supreme nonsense and injustice!
God tells us:
"When thy judgments are in the earth, the inhabitants of the world will learn righteousness." Isaiah 26:9
You would think that with 78% of Americans professing themselves to belong to The God of Israel, in Jesus Christ, that they would:
"Hearken unto me, my people; and give ear unto me, O my nation: for a law shall proceed from me, and I will make my judgment to rest for a light of the people. My righteousness is near; my salvation is gone forth, and mine arms shall judge the people; the isles shall wait upon me, and on mine arm shall they trust." Isaiah 51:4-5
However, if you leave off the law that exposes the criminal, then you have no crime and you become complicit with the criminal in advocating the crime! The results are then chaos, destruction, and, of course, the loss of life.
America, you have a system that shows more sympathy for the criminals than for the victims. How ridiculous to overlook judgment because of kindness; because love wounds itself by killing justice. It is a corrupt system, which is attempting to overthrow God's government. It advocates what God condemns. If you fail to comply with Heaven, then you can rest assured that you will get the Hell that you deserve (Isaiah 60:12).
The American people must begin to take a stand and advocate for the truth and shame the devil and corruption in the system.
Nineteen states have now illegally pulled down the death penalty while 33 states have remained steadfast to God's Law of righteousness and peace, safety and security!
Americans have been left with no alternative but to take lawful matters into their own hands - and rightfully so because justice is no longer being delivered. It is better to obey God than man (Acts 5:29).