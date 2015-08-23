« previous next »
End the War on Drugs

borobundy

End the War on Drugs
August 23, 2015, 07:05:15 PM
It is beyond time to end the War on Drugs. It destroys families and lives. If a woman has the right to choose what is  in her body then the rest of us do too.

Please practice jury nullification.


fs773

Re: End the War on Drugs
Reply #1 on: August 25, 2015, 07:11:15 AM
Killing an innocent child is hardly the same as justifying a worthless junkie.No mentally healthy human pursues drugs and addiction is NOT a disease as it lacks a pathology,medical indications,and clinical diagnosis.Drug war is driven by junkies not drug lords and by demand not supply.Its useless people that drive the drug industry ..and some countries solve the problem with a rope and a tree.A society loses nothing at all eliminating a junkie.Look at the endless BS snake oil claims about marijuana.Fact is Marijuana is a neuro toxic nonpoisonous plant and THC is an organic insecticide that not even a locust will go near.Junkies will even deny these facts to get high.
Last Edit: August 25, 2015, 07:12:02 AM by fs773

borobundy

Re: End the War on Drugs
Reply #2 on: August 25, 2015, 05:41:08 PM
Marijuana users are not "junkies." We are simply people with open minds who are able to accept and handle more than your "reality." Close-minded individuals like you deserve to be strung up from the highest trees. There is no place for you in an open society.

Marijuana has never killed a human being in the history of its use. That's fact. It may repel some insects, but it is not a poison, admitted to by your self. Deer eat it... groundhogs eat it... other animals eat it. We smoke and eat it. It's safer and cleaner than your alcohol and causes way fewer societal problems.

And the original statement holds up... if a woman has the right to choose what she does with her body then the rest of us do too. "Junkies" won't be killing anyone but themselves. Marijuana users will simply be enjoying life to its fullest. Women kill babies and that's legal and drugs are illegal. Ridiculous.
Last Edit: August 25, 2015, 05:56:40 PM by borobundy

BraveNewWhirled

Re: End the War on Drugs
Reply #3 on: August 25, 2015, 07:14:50 PM
Wasn't Roe v. Wade partly about whether or not a developing human baby has "rights"?

Everybody's addicted to something. Sometimes it's golf, sometimes booze, sometimes women. Sometimes all three. All at the same time. Driving recklessly can be an addiction to adrenaline. A hot bath. Etc.

I'm concerned about the lack of concern for human life. Dangling someone from a tree (in the context given) or cutting them up before they're born just doesn't display a lot of compassion. My 4¢ (inflation). Have a great night.

borobundy

Re: End the War on Drugs
Reply #4 on: August 26, 2015, 03:02:10 PM
"Wasn't Roe v. Wade partly about whether or not a developing human baby has "rights"?"

Likely so... but it is pushed as the woman's right to choose. If she can choose what is in or out of her body, so can I.

And fs773 is nothing but a troll. Trolls deserve to be strung up from trees.

fs773

Re: End the War on Drugs
Reply #5 on: August 27, 2015, 11:23:09 AM
Troll..thats a word faux intellectuals use when they are shocked that their posts are readable by billions over the WEB and not everyone laps up their self aggrandizing smug faux intellect and presentation of non facts?..Ill be watching your every mistake.ONE of us isnt from USA 26th at academics,first in foodstamps .
Now lets get back to your faux comments that defy economics and biology .Let start with why THC is manufactured by marijuana plants and whether a lack of demand would result in drug lords existing.
If you even CARE about drug access you have issues with them after all.Only a drunk gets upset if the liquor store is closed after all.
Last Edit: August 27, 2015, 11:28:03 AM by fs773

Re: End the War on Drugs
Reply #5 on: August 27, 2015, 11:23:09 AM

borobundy

Re: End the War on Drugs
Reply #6 on: August 28, 2015, 01:30:10 PM
Troll: In Internet slang, a troll (/ˈtroʊl/, /ˈtrɒl/) is a person who sows discord on the Internet by starting arguments or upsetting people, by posting inflammatory,[1] extraneous, or off-topic messages in an online community (such as a newsgroup, forum, chat room, or blog) with the deliberate intent of provoking readers into an emotional response[2] or of otherwise disrupting normal on-topic discussion.[3]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internet_troll

Describes you to a T fs773... live with it. I will no longer engage myself with a troll.
Last Edit: August 28, 2015, 01:39:49 PM by borobundy

tittiger

Re: End the War on Drugs
Reply #7 on: September 22, 2015, 03:58:59 PM
That is the real argument. We do own our bodies....
