Featuring guest co-host Curt Collins. The last time Red Pill Junkie, a prolific blogger on all things paranormal, appeared on The Paracast, he entertained us with his tale of attending that Mexico City event in which the alleged evidence for the Roswell Slides was presented. He will touch upon that subject briefly, but also focus on UFOs and the possible sources of the phenomenon, what form alien life might take, UFO abductions and the possible similarities with near-death experiences, precognition and loads of other compelling subjects. Red Pill Junkie, describes himself as, “An agnostic gnostic, a walking conundrum and a metaphysical oxymoron —with emphasis in the ‘moron’ part.”