I listen to your show just about every day and you usually have good analysis on the topics you cover. I have noticed that you don't deal with conflict very well, especially when someone has a dissenting opinion. I thought it was disrespectful and rude the way you treated one of your regular callers, who usually has great input, when he offered his opinion of what Trump was doing. You shut him down and proclaimed it was your show, in a manner reminiscent of something to do with a playground argument and a ball. You seem to have hitched your wagon to Trump albeit with caveats, but that doesn't mean everyone shares your view. To not allow someone to express their view on your show is your perogative, but it seems a bit like your own form of censorship. No one is correct 100% of time..not even you.