We feature Jeff Carlson, Senior Editor for TidBITS, who will attempt to explain what Google’s complex migration to a holding company known as Alphabet is all about. He’ll also talk about Apple’s replacement for iPhoto and Aperture known as Photos for OS X. There’s also an iOS version. The discussion moves on to Apple Watch, where Jeff gives you a brief crash course on using Apple’s fancy new smartwatch.



You’ll also hear from one of our show regulars, columnist Kirk McElhearn, Macworld’s “iTunes Guy,” who will focus the main part of his discussions on Apple Music, and the various problems users have reported since the subscription music service debuted on June 30. Do the iTunes 12.2.2 and iOS 8.4.1 updates fix those problems, or are there more issues that Apple needs to resolve? Gene and Kirk also switch into pop culture mode, talking about the need for daylight savings time, remaking old TV shows as movies, such as “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” and about British and Australian actors who attempt to sound American. And vice versa.