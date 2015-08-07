The cornerstone of American society for generations has been the Golden Rule: "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." The idea behind this teaching was to help maintain a civilized society--one that minimizes disruptive behavior.
But look all around in today's society and you'll see aggression and violence are on the rise: bullying, crime, mass murders, police brutality, political corruption, economic injustices. These overt social and economic changes are altering our values and our society. One need only look at rising police brutality as an indicator of our societal decline. Unfortunately, there are numerous other examples.
We've become a nation dangerously divided and, as such, are falling into two categories: wolves and sheep. The moneyed elite (wolves) want us in fear and dependent on the government for our "well-being." Those in fear turn over their power and cease thinking for themselves (sheep), hoping for some form of security, not realizing they become expendable resources. As Edward R. Murrow said, "A nation of sheep will soon have a government of wolves."
As John W. Whitehead writes in his blog, "They Live, We Sleep: A Dictatorship Disguised as a Democracy" (http://agovernmentofwolves.com
), "You see them on the street. You watch them on TV. You might even vote for one this fall. You think they're people just like you. You're wrong. Dead wrong."
Whitehead goes on to note that we're living in two worlds. "There's the world we see (or are made to see) and then there's the one we sense (and occasionally catch a glimpse of), the latter of which is a far cry from the propaganda-driven reality manufactured by the government and its corporate sponsors, including the media."
"What most Americans perceive as life in America--privileged, progressive, and free--is a far cry from reality, where economic inequality is growing, real agendas and real power are buried beneath layers of Orwellian doublespeak and corporate obfuscation, and 'freedom,' such that it is, is meted out in small, legalistic doses by militarized police armed to the teeth."
Vast segments of the political system, government and economy are now managed by private business interests. Citizens United has given corporations (many multinational) the same rights as individuals, allowing these huge moneyed interests to decide who we will vote for, corrupting our system. Public service has been largely replaced by career politicians.
Legislators who should be looking out for the common good for all of us are now beholding to those special moneyed interests. Real leaders should be problem solvers and have an interest in developing the country instead of the desires of the special interests. As John J. Higgins says, "Governing should be a sacred trust."
Now is the time for We the People to find our voices and use them! We're not sheep; we do have a say and we must not give up. But if we do nothing, if we give up, then we truly deserve what the wolves have in store for us.
