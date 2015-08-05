« previous next »
Author Topic: Guest John Potash is Clueless and a History Revisionist  (Read 3405 times)

Manny Hand

Guest John Potash is Clueless and a History Revisionist
« on: August 05, 2015, 09:28:42 AM »
Hi Joyce,

As a long term listener I am disappointed in a recent show.

Your guest John Potash is very misinformed, and none of what he described did he actually experience. I was at many of the events he discussed, he was not. I know how the money was made and how it was spent, and who controlled the management of these events. I lived thru the whole scene in California in the 60-80s, and was a high profile rock producer in those years. This guest just connected unrelated events, throws in some coincidences and makes incorrect conclusions. So much he stated about acid tests, Ken Kesey (an old friend) and the gov't involvement in LSD manufacture was false I had to laugh out loud. Potash's revisionist history is mostly fiction.

You need to vet your guests better.

Regards
Manny Hand
PS: Dave V.K. would have seen right thru this clown.
« Last Edit: August 05, 2015, 09:29:43 AM by Manny Hand »


wes king

Re: Guest John Potash is Clueless and a History Revisionist
« Reply #1 on: August 05, 2015, 10:18:17 AM »
I have heard from old guys i worked with as a unoin pipefitter, that what potash says is true, the CIA was shipping drugs during viet nam to dumb us down.

Manny Hand

Re: Guest John Potash is Clueless and a History Revisionist
« Reply #2 on: August 05, 2015, 03:49:21 PM »
The gov't shipping in heroin in body bags is well documented. We didn't need Potash to reveal that. But his stories of music industry treachery and CIA psychedelics infiltration just ain't so. The FBI kept tabs on high profile entertainers but didn't organize the rock and roll world or dictate psychedelics distribution. In fact the FBI was frustrated for decades as to the source of all the LSD, until they finally busted William Leonard Pickard in 2000. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Leonard_Pickard

Ga. Peach

Re: Guest John Potash is Clueless and a History Revisionist
« Reply #3 on: August 06, 2015, 11:41:58 AM »
 I must disagree with Manny Hand's comment. I found Mr. Potash's interview very enlightening and right on track with research I have done into the same topics he touched on. His information is right in line with what the late great researcher Mae Brussell had to say in the 70's-80's on her World Watchers radio program. I suggest everyone look up her archives on youtube and prepare to LEARN what really happened. She has broadcasts devoted to the despicable actions of the CIA in clandestinely drugging unsuspecting targets without their consent. Simply showing up at the venue was apparently giving your consent in their eyes. I would also add we are ALL being currently used as lab rats in the aerosol spray programs being carried out under 'climate engineering'; geoengineering the earth's atmosphere for 'solar radiation management'- breathing in toxic particulates of heavy metals, chemicals, radiation, and God only knows what else. These same criminals have taken their crimes to a zenith point right now. I thank Mr. Potash for his accurate and thorough research into the past and encourage all to research what is taking place right over our heads today. See agriculturedefensecoalition.org; geoengineeringwatch.org; aircrap.org and globalskywatch.com for more information on what is happening in our skies. These creeps will just continue their carnage unless WE make them STOP THE CRIME. (stopthecrime.net)

jaray242

Re: Guest John Potash is Clueless and a History Revisionist
« Reply #4 on: August 07, 2015, 07:57:26 AM »
Hmmm..I question Mr Hands' commentary as well.  I'm currently reading a book by Donald Jeffries called Hidden History: An Expose of modern crimes, conspiracies,and cover-ups in American Politics.  In it he describes how Dr. Gregory Bateson experimented with LSD on mental patients in the VA hospital.  That's where he recruited Ken Kesey, future author of "One Flew over the Cuckoo's Nest and later leader of the radical "Merry Pranksters" group.  The Merry Pranksters traveled about the country, handing out LSD to mostly unwary targets.  "In 1965 he(Kesey) invited the Hells Angels gang to a party at his home where he introduced them to LSD.  How much of the LSD came from Allen Dulles; CIA supply is unknown; former classified documents revealed to the public that Dulles had purchased over 100 million doses of the LSD for the Agency" p. 68 from the book.  He goes in to a lot more detail than I'm going to type here..but it's all there. The chapter, "The Sixties" is very interesting and reveals a lof of information.
« Last Edit: August 07, 2015, 07:59:54 AM by jaray242 »

tittiger

Re: Guest John Potash is Clueless and a History Revisionist
« Reply #5 on: September 03, 2015, 05:28:39 PM »
