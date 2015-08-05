Hi Joyce,
As a long term listener I am disappointed in a recent show.
Your guest John Potash is very misinformed, and none of what he described did he actually experience. I was at many of the events he discussed, he was not. I know how the money was made and how it was spent, and who controlled the management of these events. I lived thru the whole scene in California in the 60-80s, and was a high profile rock producer in those years. This guest just connected unrelated events, throws in some coincidences and makes incorrect conclusions. So much he stated about acid tests, Ken Kesey (an old friend) and the gov't involvement in LSD manufacture was false I had to laugh out loud. Potash's revisionist history is mostly fiction.
You need to vet your guests better.
Regards
Manny Hand
PS: Dave V.K. would have seen right thru this clown.