I must disagree with Manny Hand's comment. I found Mr. Potash's interview very enlightening and right on track with research I have done into the same topics he touched on. His information is right in line with what the late great researcher Mae Brussell had to say in the 70's-80's on her World Watchers radio program. I suggest everyone look up her archives on youtube and prepare to LEARN what really happened. She has broadcasts devoted to the despicable actions of the CIA in clandestinely drugging unsuspecting targets without their consent. Simply showing up at the venue was apparently giving your consent in their eyes. I would also add we are ALL being currently used as lab rats in the aerosol spray programs being carried out under 'climate engineering'; geoengineering the earth's atmosphere for 'solar radiation management'- breathing in toxic particulates of heavy metals, chemicals, radiation, and God only knows what else. These same criminals have taken their crimes to a zenith point right now. I thank Mr. Potash for his accurate and thorough research into the past and encourage all to research what is taking place right over our heads today. See agriculturedefensecoalition.org; geoengineeringwatch.org; aircrap.org and globalskywatch.com for more information on what is happening in our skies. These creeps will just continue their carnage unless WE make them STOP THE CRIME. (stopthecrime.net)