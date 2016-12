Was that " autonomy" regarding terminating your own gene pool a code for medieval knowledge and saying a dead beat mom or a woman that isnt responsible enough or expected to be an adult from the fact to she is a woman should try to deny DNA and Darwinism and a mapped genome and kill her own offspring and call it "pro-choice" or "autonomy".Fetus is a latin term that includes a baby,pre-birth up to weaning.Coy use of it directed at USAs feeble minded as if its not a human genetically and only means pre-birth is typical USA,26th at academics.

Gee Webster..that medieval "life begins at birth" is fine for a soon extinct white man but the maternity wards are full of hijabs that are far more responsible and far more Darwinian like.When doctors thought a mirror to the nose that had no mist meant death is about the same era science thought life began at birth.