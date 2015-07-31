We present tech commentator John Martellaro, Senior Editor, Analysis & Reviews for The Mac Observer, who covers a variety of topics as usual. He focuses on the problems of writing reliable code for applications, why we need to “grow” with Apple and not against them, the important new features that make OS X El Capitan more than just a tune-up, the rumored iPad Pro, and what Apple is doing to boost iPad sales. You’ll also hear John’s description of a “not-so-obvious” design feature of the Apple Watch that’s being overlooked.



The second half of this episode will feature Microsoft Windows 10, released this past week. Along to guide you along is Mark Spoonauer, Editor in Chief of Laptop magazine. He will discuss what went wrong with Windows 8, the most important features of Microsoft’s new operating system, and even how some of those features compare to OS X El Capitan. We’ll also cover what Windows 10 features need more work, and the best new PC hardware on which to run it.