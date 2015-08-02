We present UFO researcher Margie Kay, Assistant State Director for Missouri MUFON, and host of the Un-X News Magazine and Radio Show. Says Margie, “Yes, indeed I do have some fascinating stories to tell about strange things going on in the Kansas City area — black planes, strange cryptic creatures that no one can identify, and I saw an ET while on a UFO investigation in Independence [in June 2015]!” According to her biography: “Margie Kay is a Paranormal and UFO Investigator, Remote Viewer, and author. She is clairsentient (feels), clairaudient (hears), clairvoyant (sees), and does remote viewing. She owns a construction company, a forensic investigation company, and is publisher of Un-X News Magazine.” During this episode, Margie will be asked to find out some information about Gene’s late brother, Wally.