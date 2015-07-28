August 25th. 2015
10:42 a.m. pacific
Dear Josh and Staff,
My name is Edward Philoctete I've been a listener for years.
Praying you can highlight on one of your shows, the increase of fatal shooting involving the mentally Ill and Law enforcement. My plea is the word to get out more about the in-justice on law enforcement miss handling of the mentally ill people and for special teams to be dispatched for such cases.
The Link I'm send is a news clip interview of my in-laws Sue Berry the mother and sister Melissa Berry of "John Berry" whom was the young man that was killed by the Lakewood Sheriff's dept. he was shot 60 times almost at point blank range, this all went down on my birthday July 6th. All the family wants is "Justice for Johnny" Melissa Berry is Johnny's sister. I have the family's permission for you or your staff to call them for more information oon Johnny and what really went down that day. Melissa Berry's cell is (562) 713-1090.http://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/Family-of-Man-Killed-by-Deputies-Dispute-Claims-322780721.html
I also would like to thank you because you are definitely making a difference to your listeners. Today's message on the, Ashley Madison site. My wife still is in a affair now, she says she's Christian that attends no church, listens to sermon once in a great while, no fellowships, and no fruit. I feel like I'm in bondage over feeling obligated to remain married. I'm praying for her to re commit her life for Christ and my son Zach the same, both are miracles to be live.
Thanks much for taking the time to hear me out.
God Bless Brother Josh, and your best friend your wife. and your staff too!
Sincerely,
Eddie from Long Beach, Ca
