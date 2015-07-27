On July 26, 2015 I had the pleasure of having a great conversation with award-winning filmmaker, Bart Sibrel on the subject of Planet X.



We also covered pole shifting and prophecy.



Many of these points were in his article written in thesleuthjournal.com Visit flowofwisdom.com to get the direct link to the article.



Bart's website is sibrel.com



Below is Hour One of my interview with Bart. Check it out. Share and enjoy!

[youtube ]



20 Year Radio Veteran, Sean Anthony is the Host of "Flow of Wisdom Radio." It airs live Sundays 3p-5p EST on the GCN Radio Networks (gcnlive.com.) Call in 877-300-7645. He is also the author of "Conversations With Hip Hop" available on Amazon.com

[/quote]