We present tech author Josh Centers, Managing Editor for TidBITS, and author of “Take Control of Apple TV” and other titles, who focuses his conversation on the disconnect between Apple’s quarterly financials and Wall Street’s reaction, where the stock price lost a few points. He’ll also discuss the surprising decision by Jim Dalrymple, of The Loop, to “fire” Apple Music because of various and sundry problems that included the loss of 4700 songs. The discussion will also focus on the possible antitrust investigation into Apple Music, presumed Apple Watch Sales and how Josh replaced the display on his wife’s iPhone 5c using an installation kit.



You’ll also hear from Jeff Gamet, Managing Editor for The Mac Observer, who will also discuss the questionable reaction by Wall Street to Apple’s record-seeing financials. What about Apple Watch and iPad sales? Should Apple relent and reveal actual figures for their smartwatch? Jeff will also discuss the ongoing problems reported with Apple Music and iTunes, and Jim Dalrymple’s decision to give up on Apple’s subscription music service.