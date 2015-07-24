« previous next »
STEVE QUAYLE

STEVE QUAYLE
July 24, 2015, 12:28:39 PM
IMHO
A brief synopsis of any Steve Quayle interview over the past  decade...  ARRRRGH  martial law, ARRRRRGH  giants & planet x, ARRRRRGH  ONLY buy gold and silver from me (steve quayle). seriously this joker has been predicting the end for the last 10 years!!!
 I guess (& so does quayle) sooner or later he's going to be right.


Re: STEVE QUAYLE
July 24, 2015, 01:37:33 PM
TOUCHÉ, these people in the so called "truth movement" wouldn't know the truth if it hit them square between the eyes.  This Quayle guy has been out there for decades now pushing conspiracy theories, false flags, hoaxes ,etc.  They are experts at making a conspiracy out of grandma making a ham and cheese sandwich.  The sure sign that they are frauds is they are selling gold, books, subscriptions to websites, miracle cures, vitamins or whatever brings in a dollar to support themselves.  The fact is they don't know what's going to happen no more than my ten year old.  They should stop making things up and preying on the simple minded.

Re: STEVE QUAYLE
July 27, 2015, 08:08:23 AM
LOL - he also holds the record for the longest sentences and using the terms "absolutely", "incredible", and "amazing"! 

Also he always lets you know what the point is!
Re: STEVE QUAYLE
July 27, 2015, 01:33:15 PM
The dude never finishes a thought, so I can never tell what he's trying to say.
