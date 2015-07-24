TOUCHÉ, these people in the so called "truth movement" wouldn't know the truth if it hit them square between the eyes. This Quayle guy has been out there for decades now pushing conspiracy theories, false flags, hoaxes ,etc. They are experts at making a conspiracy out of grandma making a ham and cheese sandwich. The sure sign that they are frauds is they are selling gold, books, subscriptions to websites, miracle cures, vitamins or whatever brings in a dollar to support themselves. The fact is they don't know what's going to happen no more than my ten year old. They should stop making things up and preying on the simple minded.