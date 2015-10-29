« previous next »
Wow Great show...for making itself rich!

Reply #15 on: October 29, 2015, 11:42:36 AM
MLM is promoting and selling some way overpriced merchandise that nobody really needs or wants (or there are many other direct/retail sources for the same stuff at a lower price) or in Doug's case, apparently only "feel good information".   The people at the top (like Doug) get rich at the expense of many others lower or at the bottom of the "scam".   Seen many examples of products like those from Avon or NSA or Party Lite that end up being dumped at a big loss by the lower "distributors" at garage sales or flea markets.

Listened to today's show - more feel good b.s. - bunch of "profound" (not) platitudes with Doug and the callers praising how great the show and everything/everyone was (more feel good b.s.).  No real practical information on how to make $$.
Reply #16 on: October 29, 2015, 05:05:03 PM
Get a job and invest in the stock market. I hear that works real good.

Reply #17 on: October 29, 2015, 05:23:24 PM
Better than getting involved in MLM.

Reply #18 on: October 29, 2015, 05:57:21 PM
Then have at it! I wish you good success! I know a few good financial advisers but I don't know anybody hiring right now. In the meantime, your snarling commentary is boorish and unnecessary, and it's a sure bet I'm not the only person here who would like to see you washing windows on a high-rise.

Reply #19 on: October 29, 2015, 06:31:05 PM
No thanks - I make money the old fashioned ways - make and sell a good product that people want and will buy or buy things low (or wholesale) and sell them for a profit.  Real things/real $$; a couple of the REAL roads to being wealthy.

Let me just add here:   I'd like to "believe" in Doug and his show but all I see is a lot of vacuous platitudes and self complimentary philosophizing that really doesn't seem to be directly helpful to anyone achieving wealth except himself and his organization.   Has he EVER done a show for example about making money in real estate, the stock market, successfully running a small business (or franchise), wholesale buying or selling, or other legitimate money making methods?
Reply #20 on: November 26, 2015, 12:18:04 PM
Listened to another show recently - subject was about another principle touted as the/a key to success - took a long build up to get to it (method many pitch men use to "pad" or "fill up" air time) and finally said it was the "SUPER CATALYST".  Wow!  Whoopee!    But then he never really gave any actual examples.   

Well here are some (going above & beyond what DF said): 

A (so called) "super catalyst" (and we're talking about making $$ right?) is trying something to make $$ for the first time AND BEING SUCCESSFUL AT IT!

I know from personal experience that such can really excite and motivate you! It could be just one of many things - such as buying something at one price and selling it for a profit - either in person (flea market or store) or online.      Or making something and selling it at a profit.  Or advertising a service and actually getting customers for it.  Or even "flipping" a house.  DF never mentioned such concrete examples - one of my criticisms of his "show".   He wants you to have to subscribe to one of his books, tapes, seminars, etc. - send him some $$.   I'm giving it to you here free - Christ told his disciples something about - "Freely you have received, therefore freely give unto others" 

Reply #21 on: February 16, 2016, 07:15:14 AM
Yesterday's show summation: 7 wealth "secrets" of a multi-millionaire navy seal:

1.  do something big one small action at a time - one deal one sale at a time - small investment gains
2.  "your why determines the dive"   "Your reason for doing something must be bigger than you"
3. "make wealth a game" - "fun drives huge success" - handle many difficult circumstances but keep going
4.  "don't be confident, be convinced" - dominate!
5.  don't just prepare, OVER-prepare.
6.  Don't just improve what you do - be the best 
7.   celebrate the small wins and they will become huge wins (added up)

To which all I say - DUH!   Notice - he didn't say anything about exactly HOW this ex-seal made his $$ - other than mentioning the stock market and we all know how risky playing that game is!   Just more obvious success principles told to make you feel good and so he can "do" another useless show.

